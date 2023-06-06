Search icon
Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Salman Khan dancing to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, fans say 'want them to get married'

Kangana Ranaut revisits memories with Salman Khan and asks him if they aren't young anymore, and fans want them to get married.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress is known for voicing her opinions on various topics on social media. Recently, the actress shared an old video of her and Salman Khan and asked the actor if they are no more young. 

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and re-shared a video from one of her fan accounts wherein the actress was seen dancing to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga on one of the shows hosted by Salman Khan. The actress was seen sporting a lehenga and grooving to the song while Salman was seen cheering for the actor. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “OMG! SK why do we look so young? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?” and added laughing emojis tagging Salman Khan. 

The actress’ Instagram story went viral on social media. One of the Reddit users shared the video on the platform and captioned the post, “Kangana Ranaut tags Salman Khan on her Instagram story. Would you like to see the two actors collaborate?” But netizens not only want them to collaborate in the movie but some also want them to get married. One of the comments read, “Collaborate???? Darling, I am already planning their wedding.” Another wrote, “Sallu kangu ke peeche kangu sallu ke peeche..too much fun.” Another wrote, “Although people say that these two would be an explosive and controversial couple, but they would actually potentially settle quite well with each other. Both are beyond repair!” Another comment read, “Watch them get married. God the content we’ll get for months and months. I can’t even imagine.” Another comment read, “I want to see them married.” Another user wrote, “We need to make #Sangu a thing now.” 

Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan worked together in the movie Reddy. The actress was seen in a guest appearance in the movie. However, the fans now want them to do a movie together, some even wanted them to romance onscreen. 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik among others in key roles. Other than this, the actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. 

Salman Khan on the other hand was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will be next seen in one of the most anticipated movies of the year Tiger 3. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in Maneesha Sharma’s directorial. The action thriller is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

