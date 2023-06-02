'I act like a bimbo...': Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'victim of capitalism,' feels ashamed for promoting airport looks

A photo of Kangana Ranaut

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut declared that she bid goodbye to airport looks and also took the responsibility of popularising the concept of 'airport looks' among the media and the general public. In a series of Instagram stories, the actress slammed the trend where celebrities are wearing international brands, and they get huge benefits from their association. She even added that rather than promoting big brands, she would opt for promoting Swadeshi outfits made by Indian weavers and skilled handicrafts professionals.

Here are the stories

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in her directorial Emergency. She will also lead the horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2, and actioner Tejas.