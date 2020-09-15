Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore damages from BMC for 'illegal demolition' drive

In a recent development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, after making amends to her petition before the Bombay High Court, has sought compensation of Rs 2 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the 'illegal demolition' drive carried out at her Pali Hill bungalow.

In her amended plea, the actor has alleged that the prompt action by BMC was taken because of her stand against Sanjay Raut, leader of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena. Alleging that the civic body has been misused by the party that is ruling the state, Ranaut has sought compensation to the damages thus caused by BMC's demolition drive.

The Panga star, who recently returned from Mumbai to her Manali home, had visited the financial capital amid her verbal spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her remarks against the Mumbai police, with Y-plus category security being provided to her by the centre.

Kangana had in her tweet compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' while stating that she feared the state police more than the 'movie mafia'. These remarks against the state and it's police officials had irked Raut, who later warned Kangana to not return to Mumbai.

Reacting strongly to her comment, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police."

Following her remark that evoked the controversy, Kangana's Bandra office-cum-studio apparently had to bear the direct consequences.

Portions of her studio were demolished as they were termed 'illegal structures' by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9, the day she arrived in Mumbai from her hometown Manali.

On September 9, a BMC squad razed portions of the actor's office with a bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

However, within a couple of hours after the demolition drive was undertaken, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process on the actor's petition and sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

Consequently, after the demolition, Kangana launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for misusing his power.