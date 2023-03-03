Kangana Ranaut says Gen Z 'hates to commit or marry' and is 'too lazy to have sex': Woke worm GenZ are like gajar muli

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has targeted the Gen Z population for being too lazy and privileged. In a long note shared on Instagram Stories, the actress has said that the generation is too privileged, lacks discipline, and commitment skills and also mentioned a report that purportedly says they are ‘too lazy to have sex’. Generation Z, also called Gen Z or zoomers, refers to people born after the late-90s to the early 2010s.

On Thursday night, Kangana shared a news story on Instagram that claimed that ‘most young Americans are unfit for military service’. In a long note alongside, the actress poked fun at Gen Z and wrote, “Their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading. They are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don't respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way.”

The actress also referred to some other popular statements about Gen Z and added, “Gen Z only respect quick success, Gen Z loves Starbuks and avocado toast but can't afford to buy a home. They can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry. Studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well.”

Targetting the ‘woke’ section of Gen Z, the actress said, “The woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli (vegetables), rolling eyes and silly slang. Gen z is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! Millennials are so much better, we rule!! How about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ?”

Kangana, an avid social media user, has recently returned to Twitter after her ban was overturned by Elon Musk. The actress had been permanently banned from Twitter in 2021, following which her account had been suspended. She made a comeback recently after Musk revoked the suspension of several accounts.