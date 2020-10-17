Kangana Ranaut reacts to new FIR against sister Rangoli Chandel and her

Kangana Ranaut has been celebrating the nine-day festival, Navratri and posting images from her celebrations on social media. Although she did not follow the colour pattern (today is the colour grey, she wore white and red), Kangana revealed that she has been fasting for it.

While revealing the detail Kangana also hit out at the Maharashtra Government and called them 'pappu sena'. Reacting to the latest FIR filed against her and sister Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut asked the Shiv Sena to 'not obsess over her'.

"Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #navratri," she wrote while sharing her pics.

See it here:

A Bandra court directed the Mumbai police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the actress and his sister based on a private complaint filed before it on Friday.

The two have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

Consequently, based on Munnawaral aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed's complaint, the court directed the state's police to file an FIR against the actress and her sister.

Meanwhile, Sayyed has alleged that he first tried filing a complaint against Kangana and Rangoli in Bandra police station but because they didn't pay cognisance, he sought the Bandra court's refuge and moved it through his counsel.