Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar's new book; calls him, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt 'murderers' of Sushant Singh Rajput

Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he has penned his first children's book titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Tuesday and called Karan, Johar, Aditya Chopra, and a few other people 'murderers' of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME.."

Kangana's tweet was a reply to Karan Johar's post from earlier in the day where he promoted his new book.

For the uninformed, Karan announced that he has penned his first children's book titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. He shared a cute video featuring his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with tiny messages about the contents of the book. Karan also thanked the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

KJo's caption read as "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ... #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in".

Karan's tweet had not gone down well with several social media users, especially late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, who called him out for encouraging nepotism in the Hindi film industry and treating 'outsiders' differently, by not giving them a level playground to compete.

A user, under the comment section of Karan’s post on Twitter, wrote, "Using your children for sympathy." Another user wrote, "You Boycott the Sushant! Now the people are Boycotting your children's! You are a product of nepotism, that's y you always choose nepotism over real talent. But now people are awaken, your bad Karma will be face by ur children's. Shame on you!."

"Who r u? Now u tweet something but when your colleague killed by someone, u didn’t even say anything about him... we don’t want to watch your films anymore... Y u did boycott n always making fun of Shushant.... Karan budha just stay at home for the whole life...," wrote another.