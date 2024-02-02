Kangana Ranaut calls Poonam Pandey's death a catastrophe: 'Losing a young woman to..

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Poonam Pandey's death and said losing a 'young woman to cancer is a catastrophe.'

Kangana Ranaut, who was the host of Lock Upp season 1, has reacted to Poonam Pandey's death news and called it 'catastrophe'. She took to Instagram and penned a note after the news of Poonam's death shocked it.

She wrote, "This is so sad, loosing a younf woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti." This morning brought a wave of shock to many as the news of Poonam Pandey's passing at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer came out. Her team has issued an official statement on Instagram, and her manager has confirmed the heartbreaking news.

The statement on Instagram reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Born into a family from Kanpur, Pandey initiated her career in the modeling industry. She gained recognition as one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest, eventually gracing the cover page of a prominent fashion magazine.

In 2013, she took on the female lead role in the film Nasha. Pandey got married with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay, on September 1, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple opted for a private wedding ceremony, held at their Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. However, just ten days after the wedding, on September 11, Pandey filed a complaint against Bombay, accusing him of molestation, threats, and assault.