Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with a foreigner outside a salon in Mumbai. Soon, their video went viral on social media and rumours began that the multiple National Award-winning actress is in a relationship. The mystery man turned out to be the celebrity hairstylist Loic Chapoix.

On Saturday, January 13, Kangana took to her Instagram and rubbished these rumours as she put out a strong-worded statement. The actress confirmed that the man she was spotted with is her "wonderful courteous" hairstylist and she has been her "friendly client" for many years.

Sharing a couple of her photos with Loic Chapoix that went viral, the Panga actress wrote, "I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon... whole filmy/ Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds if erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possibilities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the aerial actioner Tejas. Released in October last year, the film was completely rejected by the audiences and turned out to be a box office disaster. Also starring Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair among others, Tejas was written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut.

The actress will next be seen in the political drama Emergency, in which she plays the former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also directed the upcoming film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman portraying important figures in the Indian political history.



