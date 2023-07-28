Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

This actress, brother of a director and cousin of actors Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi, was launched with a hit but could not sustain; is now a successful pole dance instructor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

When Mohit Suri’s Kalyug was released in theatres in 2005, the film was an instant hit. Its songs were chartbusters and it launched the Bollywood career of Kunal Kemmu, who was till then, a talented child artiste. However, there was another newcomer in that film, who also played the lead role but did not quite have as promising a career in films. That was Smilie Suri, who played Kunal’s ill-fated wife in the film. Smilie, the sister of director Mohit, did only one film after Kalyug and then quit acting.

Smilie Suri’s Bollywood ties and debut

Born in 1983, Smilie is the younger sister of director Mohit Suri. She began her film career as an assistant to her brother in the 2005 film Zeher. Following this, she was signed by Mahesh Bhatt for Kalyug, which was also directed by Mohit. The film also starred Kunal Kemmu, Emraan Hashmi, Amrita Singh, and Deepal Shaw. Smilie comes from the Bhatt-Suri family of Bollywood. Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are her uncles, and actresses Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt her cousins. Emraan Hashmi is also Smilie’s distant cousin.

Smilie Suri quitting Bollywood

After Kalyug’s success, Smilie appeared in cameos in Teesri Aankh, which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. She did one more film – Yeh Mera India, before resorting to a cameo in Mohit’s film Crook. Smilie also shot a film called Downtown, but iut was never released. Following this, she bid adieu to the industry. In 2013, she ventured into television playing a supporting role in Jodha Akbar, but this was to be her only TV show. In 2014, she married businessman Vineet Bhangera but they soon reportedly separated. The couple has a daughter, as per reports.

Smilie Suri’s pole dance career

A trained dancer, Smilie turned to professional pole dance after her Bollywood journey ended. Smilie has previously learned Kathak and was part of Shiamak Davar’s troupe too. In the mid-2010s, she learnt pole dancing as a fitness activity and has since stuck to it. The former actress routinely posts her routines on social media and even trains others now. Her pole dance routines on Instagram frequently earn her hundreds and thousands of likes and comments.

