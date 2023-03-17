Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kabzaa Twitter review: Moviegoers slam Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer gangster drama, call it 'cheap version of KGF'

Moviegoers are hugely disappointed by Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep's gangster drama Kabzaa, which has been released in the theatres today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Kabzaa Twitter review: Moviegoers slam Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer gangster drama, call it 'cheap version of KGF'
Kabzaa/Twitter

Starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the action thriller Kabzaa hit theatres worldwide on March 17. Originally made in Kannada, the R Chandru directorial has also been released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil as a pan-India release. 

The movie had its shows premiering early morning on Friday and the audiences, who went to watch Kabzaa's first day-first show, seem to be disappointed. Many cine-goers on Twitter have shared that Kabzaa is a cheap copy of Yash and Prashanth Neel's blockbuster series KGF. 

Sharing a screenshot of the Kabzaa title card on the big screen, a Twitter user wrote, "Walkout feels. Watched KGF 1,2?  you can AVOID #Kabzaa. Cheap version of KGF, same screenplay, same editing pattern. Not engaging at all. Bad dubbing and bad performance from Upendra. Sudeep just cameo, other actors, nothing great. 2/5 FINALLY, WATCH KGF AT HOME".

A moviegoer from Canada expressed his disappointment in his video review on Twitter calling Kabzaa "the worst movie I have seen in my life". He gave 0/5 stars to Upendra-starrer and added that he would recommend this movie to those people who wish to build mental strength and emotional fortitude.

Another user tweeted, "#Kabzaa above average action entertainer. The main lead hero of the film is Upendra only. Kiccha Sudeep and Shiv anna just came for 10-15 mins duration. Not up to the mark level film like KGF. The film gives us the same KGF vibes". "One over-rated KGF brings us a shit load of crap films. Kantara, Vikrant Rona and now Kabzaa", read another tweet. 

Kabzaa will face competition from Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kapil Sharma's Zwigato, and the Hollywood film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says 'my Rani shines in the central role'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.