Kabzaa Twitter review: Moviegoers slam Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer gangster drama, call it 'cheap version of KGF'

Kabzaa/Twitter

Starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the action thriller Kabzaa hit theatres worldwide on March 17. Originally made in Kannada, the R Chandru directorial has also been released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil as a pan-India release.

The movie had its shows premiering early morning on Friday and the audiences, who went to watch Kabzaa's first day-first show, seem to be disappointed. Many cine-goers on Twitter have shared that Kabzaa is a cheap copy of Yash and Prashanth Neel's blockbuster series KGF.

Sharing a screenshot of the Kabzaa title card on the big screen, a Twitter user wrote, "Walkout feels. Watched KGF 1,2? you can AVOID #Kabzaa. Cheap version of KGF, same screenplay, same editing pattern. Not engaging at all. Bad dubbing and bad performance from Upendra. Sudeep just cameo, other actors, nothing great. 2/5 FINALLY, WATCH KGF AT HOME".

A moviegoer from Canada expressed his disappointment in his video review on Twitter calling Kabzaa "the worst movie I have seen in my life". He gave 0/5 stars to Upendra-starrer and added that he would recommend this movie to those people who wish to build mental strength and emotional fortitude.

Another user tweeted, "#Kabzaa above average action entertainer. The main lead hero of the film is Upendra only. Kiccha Sudeep and Shiv anna just came for 10-15 mins duration. Not up to the mark level film like KGF. The film gives us the same KGF vibes". "One over-rated KGF brings us a shit load of crap films. Kantara, Vikrant Rona and now Kabzaa", read another tweet.

Walkout feels..

Watched kgf 1,2? you can AVOID #Kabzaa

Cheap version of KGF, same screenplay , same editing pattern. Not engaging at all.

Bad dubbing n bad performance from upendra.

Sudeep just cameo, other actors, nothing great.

2/5

FINALLY WATCH KGF AT HOME#Kabzaareview pic.twitter.com/L4Pa0YPiXv — Raghu436 (@436game) March 17, 2023

One over-rated KGF brings us a shit load of crap films.



Kantara, Vikrant Rona and now Kabzaa #Kabzaa — The Metro Monk (@themetromonk) March 17, 2023

#Kabzaa Above Average Action entertainer. Main lead hero of the film is upendra only. Kicha sudeep and shivanna just came to 10 - 15 mins duration. Not Upto the mark level film like KGF. Film give us the same KGF vibes. #KabzaaReview #Kabzaafromtoday #KabzaaFDFs @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/blAgb8sL6W — NonStopMedia (@nonstopmediain) March 17, 2023

#Kabzaa is a really exhausting movie experience, not because of its lack of conviction but because it insists on following a template the makers presume works on a pan Indian level!



Patchy editing, loud & doesn’t emotionally engage at all. It’s formula gone wrong. March 17, 2023

Watched Kabzaa in Canada, if KGF 10/10, Kabzaa 0/10.. avoid, don't waste your time and money #Kabzaa pic.twitter.com/zHgx4E74qO — THE MASS VERIYANS (@mass_veriyans) March 17, 2023

Kabzaa will face competition from Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kapil Sharma's Zwigato, and the Hollywood film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says 'my Rani shines in the central role'