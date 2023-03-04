Search icon
Kabzaa trailer: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer underworld gangster film promises action-packed drama

Directed by R. Chandra, Kabzaa also stars Shriya Saran, Shiva Rajkumar, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in prominent roles. The film releases in cinemas on March 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Kabzaa/YouTube Trailer screenshot

After the blockbuster success of KGF, KGF Chapter 2, and Vikrant Rona, the Kannada film industry is back with another pan-India actioner named Kabzaa. Starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the R Chandru directorial promised an action-packed drama with never-seen-before visuals. 

Apart from its original Kannada version, Kabzaa will also be released in the theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on March 17. The film has been titled Underworld Ka Kabzaa in Hindi and its Hindi trailer was launched by Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B shared the YouTube link to the trailer and wrote, "Happy to present to you...the trailer of Underworld Ka Kabzaa...a film produced by my dear friend @anandpandit63 and directed by @rchandru_movies". Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer and wrote, "The Underworld Ka Kabzaa trailer is exciting. My best wishes to my friend @anandpandit63 and the entire team."

Talking about his experience working on this film, Upendra shared, "When I heard the story of the film, I was really moved by the life of Arkeshwara and I decided to be a part of this period drama. And who better than R. Chandru to direct an action-packed film? Cannot wait for audiences to unfold my story as Arkeshwara in the film."

Kiccha Sudeep added, “Well, one rarely gets to be part of good stories and Underworld Ka Kabzaa is one such story that catches your attention and will get you hooked till the end of the film. All I can say is Audiences are really in for a whirl of entertainment with our film."

