Amitabh Bachchan drops vintage photo from his younger days, netizens confuse him with Sonu Sood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan knows how to keep his followers entertained. Be it his blog post, or Instagram and Twitter handles, Mr Bachchan has always managed to surprise his fans. On Monday, the veteran actor dropped an unseen, vintage photo from his early teens. The black-and-white photo captured a lean Amitabh Bachchan, wearing blazer suit, looking straight into the camera while holding a teacup and saucer.

The actor shared the photo on his social media with a quirky caption. Giving it a caption, Bachchan wrote, "(laughing emoji) once upon a very long time ago…! Tea??"

Within a few minutes of the upload, several netizens reacted and felt nostalgic. Gauahar Khan dropped heart emoji. Another netizen wrote, "Sonu Sood." One of the netizens called him, "Big b of Bollywood." Another netizen added, "long back this type of dressing is done by Groom about to get married." A user called him, "Simple & Charming." Another user added, "The Great Man Of Bollywood." Ronit Roy wrote, "Eyes always intense."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ganapath Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The makers Ganapath have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Amitabh and Deepika will also be seen together in The Intern Hindi remake.