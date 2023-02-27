Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Amitabh Bachchan drops vintage photo from his younger days, netizens confuse him with Sonu Sood

Amitabh Bachchan made his fans nostalgic by sharing an unseen photo from his teens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan drops vintage photo from his younger days, netizens confuse him with Sonu Sood
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan knows how to keep his followers entertained. Be it his blog post, or Instagram and Twitter handles, Mr Bachchan has always managed to surprise his fans. On Monday, the veteran actor dropped an unseen, vintage photo from his early teens. The black-and-white photo captured a lean Amitabh Bachchan, wearing blazer suit, looking straight into the camera while holding a teacup and saucer. 

The actor shared the photo on his social media with a quirky caption. Giving it a caption, Bachchan wrote, "(laughing emoji) once upon a very long time ago…! Tea??"

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Within a few minutes of the upload, several netizens reacted and felt nostalgic. Gauahar Khan dropped heart emoji. Another netizen wrote, "Sonu Sood." One of the netizens called him, "Big b of Bollywood." Another netizen added, "long back this type of dressing is done by Groom about to get married."  A user called him, "Simple & Charming." Another user added, "The Great Man Of Bollywood." Ronit Roy wrote, "Eyes always intense." 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ganapath Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The makers Ganapath have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Amitabh and Deepika will also be seen together in The Intern Hindi remake. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.