Ram Charan recommends four Indian films international audiences must watch after RRR, full list inside

Ram Charan recommends four Indian movies including Baahubali that international audiences must watch after his period-action blockbuster RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Ram Charan recommends four Indian films international audiences must watch after RRR, full list inside
Ram Charan/File Photo

Ahead of the 95th Oscars where RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song, Ram Charan has been attending various events and giving interviews in the USA. The actor also appeared on the American TV show Good Morning America and presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. In a recent interview, Ram Charan spoke about his four favorite Hollywood films and suggested four Indian films that audiences must watch.

In an interview with LetterBoxd, Ram Charan revealed his four favorite Hollywood films and said, "One of my favorite films is Notebook and then Terminator 2. You know those big LED discs which we used to get back in those days, I used to watch it a couple of times a week, then I started counting and it was 50, probably 50 times I have watched the film, so that’s how much I love that film." The actor continued, "Gladiator, All Quentin Tarantino movies, and one of my favorites Inglorious Basterds".

When the actor was asked if he could name four Indian films he would want audiences to watch that they might know about, Charan replied, "Many classics coming from my region in the South of India, Daana Veera Soora Karna. I would say, Mr. India, it was a beautiful story done by Mr. Shekhar Kapur who did Elizabeth. Bahubali, Mr. Rajamouli’s previous film, and my film Rangasthalam".

Ram Charan’s fans were quick to react to his choices as one of them wrote, "He has great taste", while another said, "Adding to my list of Indian films to watch".

RRR song Naatu Naatu will also be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Fans have been demanding that Ram Charan and Jr NTR should also perform their crazy energetic moves during the much-awaited performance.
 READ | Meet Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu singers who will perform RRR song at Oscars

 

