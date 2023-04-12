Juhi Chawla opens up on signing bail bond for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in drugs case: 'We didn’t know it was...'

Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aryan Khan

In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on a cruis ship that he was on. The ensuing ‘cruis ship drugs case’ saw Aryan being in custody for a month, following which he was released on bail and eventually, given a clean chit by the NCB in their chargesheet.

While Shah Rukh and Aryan have never spoken publicly about what went down, Shah Rukh’s close friend and actress Juhi Chawla recently opened up about the episode. Juhi was one of the guarantors who signed a Rs 1 lakh bail bond for Aryan in October 2021, which ensured his release from prison after three weeks in custody.

Speaking with News 18 recently, Juhi talked about signing the bond and said, “We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.”

Shah Rukh and Juhi have been friends for over three decades, since they first appeared in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, the first Bollywood film Shah Rukh ever signed. And now even though they are business partners as well, Juhi says they hardly meet. “One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay (Mehta, Juhi’s husband and Shah Rukh’s partner in Red Chillies) is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch.”

Shah Rukh and Juhi were among the most successful on-screen pairs in Hindi cinema in the 90s and worked in several films like Darr, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. They are also the co-owners of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan, meanwhile is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon as the director of a web series he is developing.