John Abraham trolled for his 'would not like to be available for Rs 299' remark, netizens say 'too much ego'

John Abraham had said that he wants to be seen only on the big screen and would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499 on the OTT platforms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

John Abraham, whose latest release Attack turned out to be a massive box office failure, recently said in an interview that he wants to be seen only on the big screen and the Dhoom actor 'would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499' on the OTT platforms. Now, he is being brutally trolled for his statement by the netizens.

Speaking to ETimes, John said, "I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it."

Reacting to his statement, several netizens bashed the actor reminding him of his recent flops such as Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. One Twitter user wrote, "Too much ego for someone who makes movies like Satyamev Jayate 2. We very well know about your standards after watching Housefull 2 Mr. John."

Another netizen remarked, "Iski movies theaters me chalti hi kahaan hai.. Bahut time se koi acchi movie nahi aayi iski..OTT pe jab bade stars ki movie aa sakti hai to ye konsa supreme hai bollywood ka.. Itna ghamand bhi theek nahi, aaj kal log OTT pe dekh rahe hai wo bhi bahut hai tumhare liye".

Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter

Meanwhile, John will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, the spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain. Slated to release on July 29, the action-thriller will see Abraham sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

READ | John Abraham says he owes a lot to his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan

The actor also has Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in his kitty. The Siddharth Anand directorial is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, and stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

