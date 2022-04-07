John Abraham pens heartfelt note after Attack's box office failure, calls film 'honest, humble experiment'

John Abraham's action-packed thriller 'Attack', released on April 1, has been a complete failure at the box office since the moviegoers are still preferring SS Rajamouli's period-actioner 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting political drama 'The Kashmir Files'. The film managed to earn only Rs 11.51 crores in its opening weekend, as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, April 7, one week after the film's release, the 'Dhoom' star has penned a heartfelt note thanking the audience for 'whatever appreciation' the team has received. The note read, "Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new."

In continuation of the note, Abraham adds that he completely owns the film and is proud of the same. "It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK - John Abraham", the note ends.

John received support from his fans and even his 'Dostana' co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who took to the comments section and wrote, "More power to you, Baba". One fan wrote, "The Man who changed the action in bollywood completely and everytime he thinks out of the box very much proud of you as a fan..you inspiring me everyday", while another commented, "One of the best action movies in world cinema".



Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' presents John as Arjun Shergill who gets badly injured in a terrorist attack and then decided to serve his nation as an artificially designed India's first super-soldier. The actioner also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.