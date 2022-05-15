Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs 4 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar/Twitter

Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has failed to create the desired impact at the box office. The film, released on May 13, saw a slight jump on Saturday and managed to earn Rs 4 crore after opening for only Rs 3.25 crore on its first day. Thus, the two-day collections for the film stand at Rs 7.25 crore.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 15, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar picks up on Day 2, but not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1... Eyes ₹ 12 cr [+/-] total in its weekend, a dismal number for a film starring a prominent name... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz."

#JayeshbhaiJordaar picks up on Day 2, but not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1... Eyes ₹ 12 cr [+/-] total in its weekend, a dismal number for a film starring a prominent name... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YUR1Fw807q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2022

Ranveer's last film 83 based on India's incredible maiden World Cup victory in 1983 also didn't perform well at the box office against huge expectations. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he plays a Gujarati man Jayeshbhai Patel who goes against his own family to protect his wife, daughter, and unborn daughter from the clutches of the patriarchy in the social satire on female infanticide.



Shalini Pandey, who made her acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, stars as Jayesh's wife Mudra Patel in the film. The two extremely talented actors, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah also play the pivotal roles of Jayesh's parents, Ramlal Patel and Anuradha Patel.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar and is backed by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Productions. Coincidentally, it was Maneesh who directed Ranveer in his directorial debut Band Bajaa Baraat, which also marked Singh's first film in Bollywood in 2010.