Jaadugar trailer out: Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi starrer promises to be heartwarming romantic comedy

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Arushi Sharma, the quirky romantic comedy Jaadugar will stream on Netflix from July 15 onwards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

After his lovable characters of Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar is all set to win our hearts yet again with his upcoming romantic comedy Jaadugar whose trailer was released on Tuesday, June 21, by the streaming platform Netflix.

The trailer shows Jeetendra Kumar as a magician who has turned into a footballer to woo the love interest in his life portrayed by Arushi Sharma. Jaaved Jaaferi plays his football coach in the heartwarming quirky romantic comedy slated to release on July 15 on the OTT platform.

Its official synopsis reads, "Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years!”

Watch the trailer of Jaadugar here

Before Jaadugar, Jitendra Kumar has appeared in a few Hindi films namely Chaman Bahar and Gone Kesh. His most famous role is of Aman Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in Hitesh Kewalya's gay romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released in 2020.

If you remember, Arushi Sharma was most famously seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal released in 2020. She impressed the audience and the critics with her restrained performance as Leena Gupta, Randeep Hooda's love interest in the romantic drama. Her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, who played the young version of Hooda, was highly appreciated.

On the other hand, Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop thriller Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He played Akshay's senior Kabir Shroff in the blockbuster film released on Diwali last year. Interestingly, both Love Aaj Kal and Sooryavanshi are streaming on Netflix.

Jaadugar is directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, ex-TVF members who have now opened their own production house Posham Pa Pictures and this is the first film under their banner.

