‘It sounds very strange’: Arjun Kapoor talks about how he feels when Janhvi Kapoor calls him ‘Bhaiya’

Arjun Kapoor has stood by his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor since the tragic demise of their mother and veteran actor Sridevi.

Recently, during a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, the actor opened up on Khushi calling him ‘bhaiya’.

He said that he is still getting accustomed to it. “It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very different manner. And now this ‘Arjun bhaiya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me,” he added.

He further said, “I have never asked her to call me by any specific name. It comes to them very naturally.”

Recently in conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun opened about his equation with Janhvi and Khushi.

He said, If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out."

He added, "There are two very bad moments in our lives which have got us together. We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other’s life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we have matured. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way, we are very similar too as we have our dad’s genes,".

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage are Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. In addition, he was married to Sridevi, who died in 2018. Janhvi and Khushi are his two daughters from her.