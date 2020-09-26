'It has nothing to do with this case': NCB on Karan Johar's viral party video

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recorded statements of several actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Addressing the media after interrogation of the actors were completed, NCB DDG Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters, "Statements of Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were recorded. Mr Kshitij Prasad, who was being interrogated, has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the court tomorrow."

On being asked about what the actors were quizzed about, Jain said, "Details of investigation cannot be disclosed, however, their recorded statements will be placed before the court tomorrow morning." He added, "No further summons have been sent to anyone today."

Jain further stated that several people have been questioned, arrested and recoveries have been made in the case and the team shall review all of it and make a forward plan of action.

On being asked if the the alleged drug party hosted at filmmaker Karan Johar`s residence in 2019, where several top actors were in attendance including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several others, is being investigated, Jain said, "It has nothing to do with this case."

On being further questioned if it will be investigated as a separate case, the official added that he cannot comment on it.

Earlier in the day, the NCB arrested Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Prasad. The agency has so far arrested more than 18 persons in the drugs case.

(With inputs from IANS)