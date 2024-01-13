Is Kangana Ranaut dating mystery man she was spotted holding hands with? Here’s what we know

Here's all you need to know about the mystery man who was spotted holding hands with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut often grabs headlines with her bold statements on social media. Recently, the actress was spotted holding hands with a foreigner while exiting a salon in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media with fans speculating if she is dating that man.

Kangana Ranaut’s viral video holding hands with a mystery man as she exits a salon has fans questioning if he is her boyfriend. The mystery man she was snapped with is a celebrity hairstylist, Loic Chapoix.

Who is Loic Chapoix?

According to his Instagram bio, he is the Creative Art Director for DESSANGE Mumbai, a luxury French salon that has many branches in India. Loic seems to be a favorite among the top actresses in B-Town and he has worked with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, and others. In fact, Loic Chapoix is the hairstylist who got the hair done for Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding day.

He is often seen flaunting his clients on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her social media once to give Loic Chapoix a shoutout for a new space for his salon. She wrote, “I hate to admit it but what would I do without you @loicindia cutie. Congratulations on your new space … love it.”

Are Kangana Ranaut, Loic Chapoix dating?

While a number of fans were happy that Kangana Ranaut had found love in Loic Chapoix after their picture holding hands went viral on social media, the truth seems to be different.

According to Loic Chapoix’s social media account, he identifies himself as gay and is dating another man, Adarsh Raveendra. He has shared a number of photos traveling with him and in one of the posts from the Vietnam trip, the celebrity hairstylist wrote, “Day Trip. The world with my better half.” Loic has also shared some romantic pics with Adarsh in which he can be seen kissing him while partying with him along with his other friends

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directorial movie Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik among others in key roles. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in 2023, however, it got postponed and is now scheduled to be released this year.