India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

This actress started her career with 8 consecutive flops, later charged more fees than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 02:23 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Not everyone has a blockbuster debut in Bollywood, some even start their career with flops, however, later impress the audience with their performances and rule at the box office. One such actress who gave back-to-back flops at the start of her career later ruled the hearts of the audience. 

The actress we are talking about became the highest-paid in Bollywood in the 90s and charged even more than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She later quit films and moved to the US. She is none other than Madhuri Dixit. 

Madhuri Dixit received her education at Divine Child High School in Andheri. Aspiring to become a microbiologist, Dixit enrolled at the Sathaye College in Vile Parle (Mumbai) where she studied microbiology as one of her subjects in BSc. However, six months after she had commenced her course, Dixit decided to discontinue her studies and pursue a full-time career in films. 

When Madhuri Dixit joined films, the actress made her debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions' drama Abodh, opposite Bengali actor, Tapas Paul, however, the film tanked at the box office. Her Bollywood debut Awara Baap also flopped at the box office. Her next 6 releases, Swati, Manav Hatya, Hifazat and Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, all failed at the box office. 

The actress revealed in an interview, that before Tezaab, the actress also faced body shaming as none of her films were working at the box office, however, after one hit, the perception of the makers changed. She said, "During my time… they thought I was too skinny to begin with. Yeh heroine, isko thoda mota karo (make this heroine gain weight) they used to say. I don’t think that that’s an issue now.”

However, this didn't stop the actress from ruling the hearts of the audience. She then starred in a number of hits like Dayavan, Tezaab, Vardi, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Devdas among others. The actress was the highest-paid of her time in Bollywood. She reportedly used to charge Rs 2.7 to 3 crore per film which was much more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fees at that time. 

In 1999, when Madhuri Dixit was at the top of her game, she married Dr Nene and moved to the US. talking about the same, she said, "In India, you are so dependent on your maid, servants. You can leave everything on them, but in the USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, and everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in the US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here." 

Madhuri returned to India and made a comeback with Aaja Nachle. She then appeared in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, dancing on Ghagra. More recently, she starred in Total Dhamaal and Kalank. The actress is currently seen judging the television reality show Dance Deewane along with Suniel Shetty and the fans are awaiting the release of the second season of her web series Fame Game. 

