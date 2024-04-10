India's highest paid actor, set to earn over Rs 300 crore for one film, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman, SRK, Akshay

Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Allu Arjun is an Indian actor who, over the past few years, has gained immense popularity, thanks to the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The actor, who made his debut with 'Gangotri' in 2003 got his breakthrough role when he starred in 'Arya' (2004). While Allu Arjun has been a big name in the Telugu cinema for many years, he became a pan India and a global superstar after his film 'Pushpa: The Rise' became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and also made its place among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Allu Arjun, born in 1982, belongs to an influential family. His father is film producer Allu Aravind and his mother is Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was the noted film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah who appeared in more than 1000 films. Surekha Konidela, actor Chiranjeevi's wife, is his paternal aunt, making Ram Charan his first cousin.

Today, Allu Arjun has managed to create an identity for himself despite being surrounded by so many superstars. In his film career, after the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is now geared up for the release of the second installment of the film 'Pushpa: The Rule'. 

Let us tell you that there was a time when Allu Arjun used to charge Rs 18 to 20 crores for a film. However, as per the latest media reports, the actor had charged Rs 50 crore for 'Pushpa: The Rise' and now has demanded a fee of Rs 90 to 125 crore from the makers for 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Reports state that Allu Arjun is also taking 33% of the total revenue from pre-sales including theatrical, OTT, satellite, dubbing, and audio rights of ‘Pushpa 2’. If this happens then Allu Arjun can earn approximately Rs 330 crore from this film.

This will set a new record in the film industry. Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth had charged Rs 210 crore for the film 'Jailer'. Apart from this, Prabhas, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan charge Rs 150 to 200 crores for films.

As for his personal life, on March 6, 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad. They have two children—a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Arha. Allu Arjun's estimated net worth is a whopping Rs 350 crore.

