India's biggest flop actor, made debut with superstar, gave 11 flop films in 13 years, earns in crores, net worth is..

Many such actors in the film industry started their careers as child artists, but after growing up, they could not maintain their stardom as lead actors. Today, we are going to talk about one such actor who debuted as a child artist and then tried his luck in films as a lead actor, but he could not achieve success. Disappointed with back-to-back flop films, the actor finally distanced himself from the screen, but his lifestyle has not been significantly affected. This actor still lives his life with grandeur.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh may not have inherited acting, but he has been associated with Bollywood actors since childhood. Born to singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh, he debuted as a child artist in 'Vijay' (1988). In this film, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the screen with stalwarts like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Hema Malini.

The very next year after the release of this film, Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in Govinda and Kader Khan's film 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii' (1989). Neil Nitin Mukesh worked as an assistant director in the 2002 film ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’.

In 2007, the actor made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in the film 'Johnny Gaddaar'. This film was a super flop. After that, Neil Nitin Mukesh worked in many films back-to-back, but all his films failed one after the other at the box office.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who made his Bollywood debut in 2007, was last seen on screen in 2018. Since then, this actor has been away from the world of films. In his career spanning 13 years, he has given 11 flop films.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has only given 3 successful films in his entire career. The actor tasted success for the first time with the film 'New York' released in 2009. Katrina Kaif and John Abraham played lead roles with him in this film.

After 'New York', the 2015 film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was Neil Nitin Mukesh's second successful film. After that, the actor was cast in 'Golmaal Again' which became the only blockbuster film of his career.

After giving so many flop films in his career, Neil Nitin Mukesh finally distanced himself from the screen, but even today, there has been no significant impact on his earnings. This actor, fond of a luxurious lifestyle, still earns crores of rupees.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has taken a break from acting and opened his own production company. According to media reports, today, the actor's net worth is around Rs 40 crore. Neil Nitin Mukesh is also the owner of many luxury cars, watches, and bungalows.

