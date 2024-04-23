Twitter
Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali says he didn't want to glorify Amar Singh Chamkila: 'He was not a neat and clean person'

Imtiaz Ali opened up about his decision not to glorify Chamkila as he 'was not a neat and clean person.'

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amar Singh Chamkila-Imtiaz Ali
The biographical drama of Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, has been receiving a very good response. 

The film which revolves around the life of a renowned Punjabi musician who was killed in 1988 along with his second wife Amarjot, was released on Netflix on April 12. In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali opened up about his decision not to glorify Chamkila. He said that the singer was not a neat and clean person.

Imtiaz stated, "I never thought I would make a biopic. However, in Chamkila’s story, there were so many things I felt I should address since they’ve been hidden from the audience. However, when depicting someone’s life, you should have the liberty — not to change the facts, but to represent all aspects of them. If you don’t show the mistakes they made, then what’s the point of glorifying them? I do not like those biopics that endlessly glorify the person they are based on. That becomes very boring." 

“Chamkila is a case in point as there was this kind of dual response from the audience towards him. I felt that I had to present the human side of Chamkila. I did not set out to make him come across as this neat and clean person, which he was not. This is also because I knew a few intrinsic good qualities of him. I was very sure of them. He didn’t come across as a star; rather as a servant of the masses. He’s a deeply humble man, coming from the most disadvantaged background. He never threw a tantrum. He always agreed to everything that anyone asked him to do. And that’s how he lost his life because he couldn’t say no to the audience. He was that kind of guy and we understand. He has flaws,” he concluded.

