Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend success bash, inside photos go viral

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

7 benefits of eating garlic at night

5 summer foods to aid weight loss

Fruit juice vs fruit: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Imran Khan said that his identity extends far beyond his roles in films, highlighting a life rich with experiences beyond the entertainment industry.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Imran Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, in his recent interview, disclosed that he spent years in 'gurukul'. During this time, he took on responsibilities like chopping firewood and cultivating his food. 

Imran said that his identity extends far beyond his roles in films, highlighting a life rich with experiences beyond the entertainment industry. While speaking to the Film Companion, he said, "Before I became an actor, I had already lived many lives, I didn’t grow up in Bombay. Or in any one place. I’ve bounced around a lot of cities, countries, and different schools. My schooling was unusual. I’ve been to a number of very unorthodox non-traditional schools."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

He added, "I spent some of my formative years, aged 11 to 15, in a gurukul literally without electricity. We lit kerosine lamps every night that’s how we had light. We farmed, we grew our own food; we got water from a stream; we chopped firewood. As such, I have always had the sense that life is kind of bigger. I cannot be a unidimensional person, that I am a Bollywood actor and the sum total of my personality and my life are bound up in the fact that I’ve acted in 12 films."

Imran talked about his exit from the entertainment industry and confronted a stark misalignment between his self-perception and reality. He said, "Around 2016-2017, I started to make that my priority, where I thought, I could put my work down for now. It is not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want, I cannot be an actor if I don’t want these things. That was optional, fixing myself is not optional." 

"It is not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want, I cannot be an actor if I don’t want these things. That was optional, fixing myself is not optional," he mentioned.

After winning hearts with movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Luck, Break Ke Baad, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and more, Imran's career took a downturn with the failure of Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. But he has recently sparked excitement among his fans by confirming his comeback.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

This actor rejected Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, now regrets his decision

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement