This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, in his recent interview, disclosed that he spent years in 'gurukul'. During this time, he took on responsibilities like chopping firewood and cultivating his food.

Imran said that his identity extends far beyond his roles in films, highlighting a life rich with experiences beyond the entertainment industry. While speaking to the Film Companion, he said, "Before I became an actor, I had already lived many lives, I didn’t grow up in Bombay. Or in any one place. I’ve bounced around a lot of cities, countries, and different schools. My schooling was unusual. I’ve been to a number of very unorthodox non-traditional schools."

He added, "I spent some of my formative years, aged 11 to 15, in a gurukul literally without electricity. We lit kerosine lamps every night that’s how we had light. We farmed, we grew our own food; we got water from a stream; we chopped firewood. As such, I have always had the sense that life is kind of bigger. I cannot be a unidimensional person, that I am a Bollywood actor and the sum total of my personality and my life are bound up in the fact that I’ve acted in 12 films."

Imran talked about his exit from the entertainment industry and confronted a stark misalignment between his self-perception and reality. He said, "Around 2016-2017, I started to make that my priority, where I thought, I could put my work down for now. It is not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want, I cannot be an actor if I don’t want these things. That was optional, fixing myself is not optional."

After winning hearts with movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Luck, Break Ke Baad, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and more, Imran's career took a downturn with the failure of Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. But he has recently sparked excitement among his fans by confirming his comeback.