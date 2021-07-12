Ileana D'cruz is hotness overloaded in yellow bikini, shares stunning photo

Actress Ileana D'cruz took to Instagram stories to share a photo of herself at the beach. The stunning diva can be seen flaunting her tan lines while wearing a light yellow bikini.

She can be seen showing off her flawless tan as she poses against the sunlight. Ileana completed the look with a golden chain which has a cute pendant.

On the story, she wrote: “Tan” followed by a tick emoji.

See photo here-

In a recent interview with Bollywood bubble, the actress talked about heartbreaks.

Ileana said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

A few months ago, Ileana also often spoke about being body-shamed, and how she dealt with it. “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying. So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

For the unversed, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone but they broke up in 2019