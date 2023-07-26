Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

Ileana D'Cruz looks gorgeous in the photo that she shared on social media while flaunting her baby bump.

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and dropped a photo in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful thigh-high slit dress. She looks absolutely stunning in the picture that she dropped on social media.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “my little,” along with the pumpkin emoji. In no time, the photo went viral and social media users started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “you are glowing.” The second one said, “Glowing...looking gorgeous!!!” The third one commented, “Beautiful.” The fourth one commented, “Superb Mam.”

Earlier, in the last week of June, the mom-to-be conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and she shared a few insights about her journey to motherhood. One of her fans asked her to share her views about gaining weight during pregnancy, and whether it is bothering her.

Ileana noticed the question and gave a long reply to it. The actress said that this question would initially trigger her, and shared her reasons. "I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it's constantly on your mind." Ileana further added, "Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It's such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me." Ileana clearly said, "Weight does not matter" and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and "do what feels right to do." Ileana announced her pregnancy in April, and the actress is reportedly in her third trimester.