'If this is happening in your bedroom...': Anushka Sharma reacts after fan leaks video of Virat Kohli's room

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament. In a shocking incident, a fan went inside the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's hotel room, made a video of the entire room which showed Virat's belongings, and leaked it on social media. The said person wrote 'King Kohli's Hotel Room' in the clip.

This incident has massively upset Virat Kohli as the former Indian cricket captain shared the same video on his Instagram account and put out a note which says, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?".

Kohli continues, "I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment." Virat's wife Anushka Sharma also seems pissed by this behaviour and even she penned a note on her Instagram Stories, sharing Kohli's video.

"Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks "celebrity ho toh deal karna padega" should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?", the actress wrote.







READ | Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma react after BCCI announces equal pay to men and women cricketers

Several other Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Kohli's video in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today", while Varun Dhawan commented, "Horrible behaviour". Parineeti Chopra also wrote, "OMFG. New level of low."