Hrithik Roshan swoons over Sussanne Khan's 'If you leave I won’t cry' pic

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan share a cordial relationship even after they divorced and another proof of it is Hrithik's recent comment on Sussanne's Instagram post. The interior designer shared the picture with the lyrics of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s song 'If You Leave'.

Sussanne wrote, "If you leave I won’t cry... I won’t waste a single day.. #neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth." Sussanne wore a pair of purple pants and indigo blazer paired with high heels and a shoulder-length hairstyle. The picture shows her side profile as she sits on a chair, beside the statue of a man with the face of an eagle.

Hrithik reacted to the post, saying, "Super pic," to which Sussanne replied, "@hrithikroshan was trying to do ‘the look away look’!" with a laughing emoji. For the uninformed, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and had even spent the lockdown together at his home to ensure they are there for their children.

Applauding her decision to move to his residence during lockdown to co-parent their sons, Hrithik had written on his Instagram account, "It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

Sharing a picture of Sussanne sitting in his living room, Hrithik had further written, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."