Hrithik Roshan says ‘not done’ after Burger King features him in new jugaad ad

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Burger King, a fast-food restaurant, just released a 'Jugaad' commercial starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, which has the internet perplexed. Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Film City, and Burger King took advantage of the situation to pull a 'trick' on him.

The actor stepped out of his vanity van and smiled for a few photos with the paparazzi before entering the studio. He had no idea, however, that the fast-food company had intentionally put a billboard behind him to make it appear as though he was promoting Burger King's menu while being photographed.

People are talking about the video that was shared online. Hrithik Roshan is seen posing for a paparazzi photo as two people carrying a large banner advertising Burger King's latest deal take advantage of the chance to promote their new menu. They positioned it strategically behind the Bollywood actor, precisely as he was posing for the paparazzi.

Reacting the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "@burgerkingindia, this is not done."

Hrithik Roshan has completed shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2017 smash-hit Vikram Vedha, and he has described the shooting experience on his social media. It's a wrap for Vedha aka Hrithik Roshan, and the actor has become emotional while bidding goodbye to the team. Roshan dedicated a prolonged post on his Instagram describing the 'frightful and delightful' experiences while shooting the film.

In his post, Hrithik shared two photos in which he is posing with the team, co-star Saif Ali Khan, and directors Gayatri and Pushkar. In another photo, Krrish star is proudly posing with directors and a clapboard that stated 'Vedha wrap.' Hrithik summarised his journey in the film by stating, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."



Also read: Hrithik Roshan showers praise on Vikram Vedha director duo for Suzhal - The Vortex trailer

The actor further added, "For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not."