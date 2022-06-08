Hrithik Roshan showers praise on Vikram Vedha director duo for Suzhal - The Vortex trailer

Hrithik Roshan, Suzhal The Vortex poster/File photos

Actor Hrithik Roshan Tuesday showered praises following the trailer release of Suzhal - The Vortex, an upcoming Tamil series by his Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and posted a Story featuring the film's poster along with a note that read, "Mind blown That, my friends is.... Pushkar and Gayatri empowered by @PrimeVideoln to take stories that they believe in, to audience far and wide!" "Only someone as brilliant as them could have made the first-ever Indian web series to have a global launch in 30+ Indian & foreign languages. Make way for Amazon's first-ever Tamil original Suzhal - the Vortex. To be premiered on June 17th! Congratulations & Good luck to the team," he added.

Written and created by the dynamic duo Pushkar and Gayatri and directed by Bramma and Anucharan. M, the 8-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl.

Suzhal - The Vortex begins with the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. What begins as a mere missing-person investigative drama, soon spirals into a heart-thumping thriller with a twist at every turn and a secret tumbling out of every corner of the story, threatening to tear apart the town and its delicate social fabric.

Set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival, the series spins a masterful web of lies, deceit and suspicious characters with hidden agendas and a rollercoaster of emotions which will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Replete with a fast-paced screenplay and some stupendous performances, the series promises to immerse audiences into a rabbit hole of mysteries and leave them eager for more.

In a statement, Bramma, who has directed the first four episodes of the series, said "It is heart-warming to finally have our labour of love reach the audiences. What we have here are some superlative performances and a gripping narrative that will keep everyone guessing through every episode. Suzhal – The Vortex is an effort in differentiated storytelling that’s sure to strike a chord on various levels."

Anucharan. M, who has directed episodes 5-8 of the series said “When I was approached with Suzhal – The Vortex, I was instantly taken in by the pace and complexity of the narrative. The sequence of events has been created in a way that will leave the audience glued onto their screens, leaving them intrigued at every instance."

The show is headlined by an ensemble of actors like Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban. It will premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German and Italian among others.

The series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video from June 17, 2022.