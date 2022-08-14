Hrithik Roshan reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'pluses and minuses aside...'

File Photo

Many celebrities have applauded Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha on social media. Hrithik Roshan is a recent reviewer of the movie.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Kareena Kapoor stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen." She continued, "It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. People have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation to Tom Hanks' 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump.