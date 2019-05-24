Hrithik Roshan heads to China for Kaabil premiere

Hrithik Roshan

One of the sexiest men in Asia has never been to China, but that’s about to change. Hrithik Roshan is all set to fly to the East Asian country for the release of his 2017 film Kaabil.

The action-thriller, starring the light-eyed superstar and Yami Gautam, is slated to release there on June 5 and Hrithik is flying off ahead of its premiere on June 3. He will promote the Sanjay Gupta directorial there. A source close to him says, “Kaabil means a lot to Hrithik and this is the first time his movie is releasing in China. He is leaving on May 31 and will be there till June 3.” The movie was a success at the box office. Its release in China will make for a grand introduction for the actor overseas.

Since it’s his first visit to the neighbouring country, Hrithik has decided to explore the place as well. The source adds, “He has a huge fan following in China, too, and plans to do a surprise fan interaction at the film’s premiere. Since this is the first time he’s visiting the oriental nation, he wants to experience its culture, food, and interact with as many people as possible.”

In Kaabil, Hrithik played a blind man seeking revenge for the rape of his wife (Yami). He is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Super 30, in which he plays a mathematician.