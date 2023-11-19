Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan pay heartfelt tribute to Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Today, the film industry is mourning the loss of filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, who was best known for films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Now, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan have paid heartfelt tribute to the director. 

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared some throwback pictures, the actor penned a heartfelt note mourning the loss of director Sanjay Gadhvi. The actor’s post read, “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this.” 

He added, “I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first-ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace, my brother.” 

Hrithik Roshan also penned a heartfelt note on Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed.” 

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Dhoom 2 which was helmed by late director Sanjay Gadhvi. The filmmaker also directed movies like Dhoom, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Ajab Gazabb Love, and more. 

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away on Sunday, November 19, after he suffered a major heart attack at 57. According to his friends, he visited a multiplex for a movie marathon.

