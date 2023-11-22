Headlines

This is India's 'most expensive' market, its per square feet rent is Rs...

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm's push against Nykaa

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Location for vertical drilling identified to evacuate 41 trapped labourers

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

This sleeper hit was the highest grossing Hindi film for just one day but was surpassed by another blockbuster in controversial fashion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

This year has been particularly good at the box office for Hindi cinema. After a lull that was brought about by diminishing attendance in theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film industry has bounced back with some of the biggest hits in recent years. So much is the competition among films that one particular release grossed over Rs 600 crore and yet could not hold on to the record of highest grossing Hindi film for more than a few hours.

The film that was highest grossing Hindi film for just a day

Sunny Deol delivered his first solo hit in over 20 years this year in the form of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. The film, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, became Sunny’s highest-grossing film. For a brief time, it became highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, when it beat Pathaan’s record of Rs 524 crore net collection in Hindi. However, it was overtaken at the top by another Shah Rukh Khan film – Jawan – just the next day.

Why people raised questions about Jawan’s box office collections

Jawan, directed by Atlee, was billed as Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film. Apart from a hit Tamil director, the film starred two big names from the south – Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi – and had music by Anirudh. Hence, it performed well. But even as the first box office numbers of the film began emerging, many online accused the film of inflating its figures and alleged Shah Rukh was boosting the numbers through corporate booking. However, no evidence was ever presented to back the claim. Almost every credible source shows Jawan beat the numbers of Gadar 2 fair and square. By the end of its run, Jawan collected Rs 582 crore net in Hindi and Rs 58 crore in dubbed versions. Its global gross stands at Rs 1150 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Gadar 2 box office performance

Gadar 2, meanwhile, marked the revival of Sunny Deol’s career and also launched two newcomers – Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. The film ended its run with Rs 526 crore net collection in India and Rs 686 crore worldwide. It is the third-highest grossing Hindi film of the year and the highest-grossing of Sunny Deol’s career.

