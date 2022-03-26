Here's why Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wishes to cast Virat Kohli in his film

Team Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji were featured on the Star Sports' cricket live show during the inaugural IPL 2022 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). There director Ayan Mukerji opened up about which cricketer he would rope in for Brahmastra. Responding to a question on the live session, Ayan Mukerji, said: “All my answers related to cricket are always Virat Kohli. Brahmastra needs a true superstar spirit, so I would cast Virat Kohli.”

Ranbir narrated his experience of playing football with MS Dhoni, called it his fortune to play with the Indian cricket team. "I have learnt so much from MS Dhoni during a football game. I have had the good fortune of playing a couple of matches with the entire Indian cricket team, and they are such good football players." Alia shared her list of favourite players and said,” Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Bumrah are my favourite players. All of them are fantastic.”

On the occasion of Alia's birthday, the team of the much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra presented the first look of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star as Isha. Sharing Alia Bhatt's first look from the film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go!"

After releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021 to a stupendous success, Director Ayan Mukerji and the team of Brahmāstra surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha’s official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the world of Brahmastra!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.