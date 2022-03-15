'Brahmastra': On Alia Bhatt's birthday, director Ayan Mukerji reveals FIRST LOOK of actress as Isha

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday, the team of the much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra presented the first look of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star as Isha.

Sharing Alia Bhatt's first look from the film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go!"

After releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021 to a stupendous success, Director Ayan Mukerji and the team of Brahmāstra surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha’s official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the world of Brahmastra!



Check out the post below:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.