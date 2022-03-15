Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt on her birthday, see post

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday on March 15. The actress recently wowed the audience and the critics with her brilliant performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's period action drama 'RRR' slated to hit theatres on March 25.

Alia has never been secretive about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and even their families have been quite vocal and supportive about them. Now, Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and wished Alia on her special day. She called the 'Kalank' actress 'most beautiful inside out' as she posted an adorable picture with her and wrote, "Happy Birthday To The Most Beautiful Inside Out' and tagged Alia in the Story.





The favourite couple of B-town, Alia-Ranbir often join each other families for special occasions. In September 2021, Ranbir attended the 73rd birthday celebrations of Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father. The 'actress had shared the pictures on her Instagram profile in which the 'Tamasha' actor was seen posing with the Bhatts - Mahesh, Alia, and Pooja.

In the same month, Neetu had shared a family picture from Ranbir's 39th birthday bash in which Alia had also joined them. Ranbir's sister and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni were also seen in the photo.

Recently, the 'Gully Boy' actress posed with the Kapoor family at the special screening of late Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' in Mumbai. The pictures from the event had gone viral on social media.



Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' due to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in the leading roles.