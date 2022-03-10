Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor, his family at special screening of Rishi Kapoor's last film

Late Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will release on the Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Before its digital premiere, a special screening was held in Mumbai which was attended by Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other family members.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt also joined his boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor at the event. The picture of her with the Kapoor khandaan, uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, are doing rounds on social media. Even fans appreciated them as one of them wrote under the comments section, "Love how they support each other as family".

After the screening, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor penned a long note remembering her dad and shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. She wrote, "It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture"

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. After Rishi Kapoor's demise in April 2020, Paresh Rawal completed the film playing the same character.



Talking about Alia and Ranbir, the couple has never been shy about their relationship and often talk about their personal equations with each other in interviews. The two will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure drama 'Brahmastra' which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the leading roles.