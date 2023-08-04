Headlines

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

5 ways to get rid of cockroaches and bugs from your kitchen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

9 Bollywood actors who played coaches on-screen

AI imagines Harry Potter stars in Oppenheimer

King slayer: 10 Animals that hunt lions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

Hema Malini expresses wish to make a comeback on big screen but on this one condition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hema Malini who is known as the  Dream Girl of Bollywood was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirchi in 2020. She has been absent from the screen since then. However, the actress recently expressed her wish to make a comeback on the big screen but has one condition. 

In a recent interview with Zoom, when asked if she would like to make a return to the big screen, Hema Malini said, "Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my.” 

She also added if she is open to negative roles or not and said, “I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role? I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do such roles, but I do not like doing them). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message."

Hema Malini who is married to veteran actor Dharmendra also talked about sharing screen with him and said, "I do not know if you will see me and Dharam ji in a movie together, but maybe, who knows.” 

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She made her Bollywood debut in Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968 and then starred in several Hindi films. The actress featured in Tum Haseen Main Jawaan with Dharmendra for the first time in 1970 and the duo later married in 1980. The couple has two daughters from their marriage, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The actress also turned politician as she joined BJP in 2004. The actress was made general secretary of the BJP in 2010 and in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, she won the Mathura constituency.

Read 'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Viral video: Man becomes Zomato delivery guy for a day, uses self-made drone for successful deliveries

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

Three months of Manipur violence: 5 unanswered questions

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE