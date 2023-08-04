Headlines

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra's actress-wife Hema Malini has reacted to the much-talked-about kiss sequence of him with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been widely accepted by the masses and critics. The breezy love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) has been appreciated by moviegoers, but the romantic angle of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has become the talking point of the movie. 

The veteran actors shared a kiss in the film, and it has become the most-discussed moment in the movie.  Even Hema Malini has now reacted to her actor-husband Dharmendra's performance in RARKPK and shared her views about the kiss sequence. In a conversation with Zoom, when Hema was asked to share her views about Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's on-screen kiss, she said, "I have not seen it.” Hema further added that she's happy with the reception the veteran actor has received, and added, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it."

In the movie, widow Jamini (Shabana) reconnects with alling Kanwal and rekindles their decades-old romance that started in Shimla, when they both were married. The movie even started a debate about adultery and their kiss is been widely-discussed. 

In another interview when Shabana Azmi was asked if she had any hesitation while shooting the kiss, she told Zoom, "It was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has not just earned rave reviews from audiences and critics, it has also set the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows globally. The family romantic drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has earned Rs 146.50 crore worldwide in its first week. 

