Headlines

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

UP: Farmer ploughs field as majestic tiger strolls casually in nearby paddy field, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

According to reports, the families of both Jeetendra and Hema Malini wanted them to get married and were putting pressure on these stars to tie the knot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini has a strong fan following even today. Hema Malini had millions of fans in 70s and 80s, when she was at the peak of her career. Not only ordinary people, Hema Malini had many fans in Bollywood too as top actors of that era Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar had also expressed their love for Hema Malini. You would be surprised to know that Hema Malini and Jeetendra came very close to tying the knot but Hema Malini had fallen in love with Dharmendra and she only wanted to marry him.

According to reports, the families of both Jeetendra and Hema Malini wanted them to get married and were putting pressure on these stars to tie the knot. But Hema Malini was not in favour of this alliance because she always wanted to marry Dharmendra. This has also been mentioned in Hema Malini's book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl.

It has been mentioned that the families of both the stars had reached Chennai and preparations were being made for their marriage. But Dharmendra got a whiff of the developments and he also reached Chennai. Shobha Kapoor, who later became Jeetendra's wife, also reached Chennai and the marriage of Hema Malini and Jeetendra did not happen.

Hema Malini had once said in an interview that now everything is normal between her and Jeetendra. It is to be noted that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, because he was already married and his first wife Prakash Kaur was not ready to divorce him.

 


 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Meet MBA grad, who wanted to play cricket for India, built a Rs 371409 crore company, his net worth is...

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE