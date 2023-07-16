Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

According to reports, the families of both Jeetendra and Hema Malini wanted them to get married and were putting pressure on these stars to tie the knot.

Bollywood's ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini has a strong fan following even today. Hema Malini had millions of fans in 70s and 80s, when she was at the peak of her career. Not only ordinary people, Hema Malini had many fans in Bollywood too as top actors of that era Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar had also expressed their love for Hema Malini. You would be surprised to know that Hema Malini and Jeetendra came very close to tying the knot but Hema Malini had fallen in love with Dharmendra and she only wanted to marry him.

According to reports, the families of both Jeetendra and Hema Malini wanted them to get married and were putting pressure on these stars to tie the knot. But Hema Malini was not in favour of this alliance because she always wanted to marry Dharmendra. This has also been mentioned in Hema Malini's book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl.

It has been mentioned that the families of both the stars had reached Chennai and preparations were being made for their marriage. But Dharmendra got a whiff of the developments and he also reached Chennai. Shobha Kapoor, who later became Jeetendra's wife, also reached Chennai and the marriage of Hema Malini and Jeetendra did not happen.

Hema Malini had once said in an interview that now everything is normal between her and Jeetendra. It is to be noted that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, because he was already married and his first wife Prakash Kaur was not ready to divorce him.



