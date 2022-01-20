‘Have a lump in my heart’: Neha Dhupia reacts to Sania Mirza’s retirement

Neha Dhupia has conflicting feelings regarding her friend Sania Mirza's decision to retire from tennis. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress, who is close with the tennis star, addressed it.

“You never lose your star players. I feel the biggest contribution Sania has made to Indian tennis and somebody who won Grand Slams, is also especially for women’s tennis and women in international sports. We cannot restrict her accolades to just tennis, she has inspired one too many said Neha.

She admitted to having a lump in her heart when she learned of Mirza's decision.

She added “When you see your friend and an international star making announcements like these, you do feel this way because of how much they have achieved,”

The actress also said, “She has inspired us in so many ways, and I am so proud to call her my friend. Even at a personal level, I have seen so much I get inspired by. We don’t get to meet that often (due to the pandemic), but we had our first babies at the same time, my Mehr and her son, Izhaan. We were talking each other through it. Every step of the way, she has been a great athlete and a wonderful mom. I am happy we have her in our life.”

Sania announced her retirement during a press conference held after the match on Court 5 at Melbourne Park. She said,

"There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."