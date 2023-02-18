Search icon
Hansika Motwani, mother break silence on rumours that she was given hormone injections as child: 'If that is true...'

Hansika Motwani has addressed the rumours that she was given hormone injections by her mother as a child.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Hansika Motwani made it big as a child actor first

Before she became a leading actress, Hansika Motwani was a successful child star. She was known across India for appearances in films like Koi Mil Gaya and shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom. But her transition to lead actress was so quick and unexpected that it gave rise to rumours that her mother had given her hormone injections. Hansika and her mother recently addressed this episode.

Hansika was last seen as a child actor in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Barely three years later, at the age of 15, she made her lead debut opposite Allu Arjun in Desamuduru. Her changed appearance led many to speculate that her growth was due to hormone injections. On the recent episode of her web series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, the actress said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such cr** when I was 21, you know what I am talking about…If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

Addressing the same unsavoury rumours from a decade-and-a-half ago, the actress’ mother Mona Motwani added, “If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Maine apni beti ko diya hai, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (do they have brains or not)? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”

Hansika Motwani’s reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last Friday. The show focuses on the actress’ four-day wedding festivities from last year and features interviews with her and husband Sohael Khaturiya as well as their family members.

