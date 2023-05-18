Guneet Monga looks stunning in golden saree at Cannes 2023, poses with Union Minister Dr L Murugan and actor Kangabam

Credit: Guneet Monga/Instagram

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in a beautiful golden saree. She was looking stunning while posing with the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Dr. L Murugan is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival this year. Sharing the photos, the producer expressed gratitude and thanked the delegation for giving her the opportunity to represent India at global stage. Dropping the photos, she wrote, “So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion.”

She further mentioned, “I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage. It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema.”

"It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes," she concluded.

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves made India proud as their film The Elephant Whisperers' won Best Documentary Short at The 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary that focuses on a tribal couple – Bomman and Bellie – and their bond with an injured elephant calf that they raise. The film was shot over five years and was released to acclaim on Netflix last year. It won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.

