'Gadho uth jao isse pehle koi...': Ishitta Arun on mom Ila Arun being underutilised in Bollywood | Exclusive

Actress Ishitta Arun is a proud daughter, and she acknowledges how her mother, veteran actress and singer, Ila Arun, has raised her. However, Ishitta does feel that Bollywood failed to identify her mother's true calling, and she was underutilized. While speaking to DNA India exclusively, Ishitta agrees that her mother has not got her due, and she was not utilized to her full potential.

Sharing her personal view about Ila Arun as an artist, Ishitta adds, "Abhi aa rahe hai mummy ke pass aise roles jin mein woh apna abhiney dikha pa rahi hai. Ma is an excellent writer and has a strong command of Hindi and Urdu. She is responsible for my fluency in languages. But talking about the actor part...it started with Shyam (Benegal) uncle. He is dearest to all of us, and I make jokes that mummy has always played a prostitute, servant, or weaver. I don't think she has ever played the game. In the late 80s and 90s, she was into folk music and avoided being a part of any lobby." Ishitta also adds that her mother had limited scope in her early career as she was judged with physical appearance, "Saawli, lambe baal, and there were many other actresses of her age due to which she wasn't getting the offers."

Ishitta Arun adds that after the emergence of OTT, makers are recognising the true talent of Ila Arun. "Ab jaa ke log samaj rahe hai. She will soon be seen in Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya Season 3. There is a lot of good work. She's doing one film after the other." As a daughter, Ishitta has a piece of advice for makers. "I cannot be more proud, because I think, gadho uth jao... isse phele koi pyaara ho jaye, dekhlo. Phir bologe memorial ki 'Hai Ram kitni aachi thi.' When she's there give her the work. Appreciate her for the person and talent she is." Ishitta reveals that Ila has a stong sense of humour, and she's an expert in one-liners. On the work front, Ishitta Arun was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's recent series Scoop.