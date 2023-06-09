Search icon
'Is baar dahej mein Lahore le jaayega': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 teaser leaves fans excited

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar at the box office on August 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2/File photo

Twenty-two years after Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha wreaked havoc at the box office, its sequel Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is expected to set the cash registers ringing this year too when it releases in theatres on August 11. The upcoming film is directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the 2001 blockbuster as well.

On June 9, the first film Gadar was re-released in the theatres in 4K and Dolby Atmos versions. The teaser for Gadar 2 has been attached in the theatres and now, several videos showing the audiences' reactions have found their way to the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The Internet has already dubbed the upcoming film 'blockbuster'.

As per the teaser, Gadar 2 is set in 1971 in Lahore, Pakistan, seventeen years after the events of the prequel. Sunny's Tara Singh is back in Pakistan to take his son Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma who also played the same role in Gadar, back to India. The teaser features a voice-over from a female in the background saying, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, isko nariyal doh, teeka lagao warna is baar dahej mein yeh Lahore le jaayega (He is son-in-law of Pakistan, give him coconut, welcome him, else he will take Lahore in dowry this time)".

In 2001, Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India and both turned out to be blockbusters. This year too, Gadar 2 will clash with two other biggies - Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2. Two pan-India releases in the form of Rajinikanth's Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar will also hit the theatres on the same day. This means five big Indian films are releasing on the same day to take maximum advantage of the extended Independence Day weekend.

