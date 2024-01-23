Twitter
From Pathaan in 2023 to Fighter in 2024, Deepika Padukone has special connection with Republic Day

After leading Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan on Republic Day last year, Deepika Padukone is set to storm the screens with the aerial actioner Fighter this year on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian cinema. After making her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007, she has given several impactful performances throughout her career in critically and commercially acclaimed films including Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, and Piku among others.

The last year was extra special for the actress as she was a part of the two highest-grossing Indian films - Pathaan and Jawan that cumulatively grossed Rs 2150 crore at the box office worldwide. She headlined Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and played a crucial cameo in Atlee's masala entertainer Jawan with Shah Rukh again.

Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023, a day before Republic Day last year. And now, exactly a year later, Deepika is all set to storm the screens in the aerial actioner Fighter. The actress reunites with Siddharth Anand again, with whom she had also worked on the 2008 hit Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Fighter released on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day in 2024. The aerial actioner marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, which is a casting coup in itself. The duo's sizzling chemistry in the Fighter songs and the promise of adrenaline-pumping action, whose glimpse was shown in the power-packed trailer, have piqued the interest of cinephiles across the country.

Deepika’s past success on the patriotic occasion has set the bar high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how Fighter will emerge as another blockbuster in her illustrious filmography. The much-awaited aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

