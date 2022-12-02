Freddy Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan starrer reminds netizens of Shah Rukh Khan's Darr

File photo

The most recent film by Kartik Aaryan is now available to watch. The movie, Freddy, has been made available on Disney+ Hotstar. Shashanka Ghosh's film, which chronicles the tale of a dentist named Freddy Ginwal, reveals that while he is meek and lonely during the day, he has a darker side as the night wears on.

After seeing the film, netizens flocked to Twitter and shared their view about the film.

One wrote, “A well structured entertaining neo-noir from Bollywood. Well knitted story for ultimate revenge. @TheAaryanKartik in such an intense role that he's carried off very well. Excellent storyline and screenplay.”

Another wrote, #Freddy review.Kartik Aaryan missed an opportunity…….An opportunity of giving another 100 crore nett film!!️‍️‍️‍️‍He outperformed himself completely.Never expected him to nail in this role.Bollywood and Thrillers mostly just don’t go wrong!!”

A few days ago, Kartik shared how he prepared for the role.

"I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character."